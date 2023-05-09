‘Lessons of life’: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reveals he is ‘completely dyslexic’

Noted Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to Twitter and talked about his diagnosis of dyslexia. The director who often shares life lessons on Twitter, talked about the major chapter of his life, and he revealed that he is ‘completely dyslexic’. In his tweet, he shared that in school he hated the Maths subject.

Mr India director wrote, ‘Lessons of Life: I’m completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI I’ve developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths… of course! With #dyslexia, numbers made little sense’.

Lessons of Life : I’m completely dyslexic. And finding more and more artists poets musicians suffer from dyslexia too. Are you? With #AI I’ve developed a love for visual mathematics, but in school developed a hatred for Maths…ofcourse ! With #dyslexia numbers made little sense — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 8, 2023

His post soon went viral and social media users praised him for talking about his condition. Many social media users also lauded him for bringing his creativity to films. In 2018, the filmmaker opened up about his struggle with attention deficit disorder (ADD) which is common for dyslexia. In his post, he thanked God that back then there were no special schools for children.