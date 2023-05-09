SC says to ensure proper facilities in Manipur relief camps

Concerned over the recent deaths in ethnic violence-stricken Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday directed both the Centre and the state government to make all necessary arrangements, including medical services in relief camps, for the victims.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud stated the court’s immediate goal was “protection, rescue, and stabilisation,” emphasising that the state’s obligation involves preserving their houses of worship.It requested that the state submit a status report by May 17. The violence erupted in response to a high court recommendation on March 27 to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Manipur’s powerful Meitei population. However, the Supreme Court panel stated that the HC could not have issued the suggestion because the President of India is the responsible authority in this matter. “The HC never had this kind of power.” This is the power of the President. The CJI questioned how the High Court could direct the state to convey the government of India’s recommendation.

The panel was hearing a challenge to the HC order filed by Dinganglung Gangmei, BJP MLA and head of the Hills Area Committee. Another petition filed by the Manipur Tribals Forum sought protection for tribals – Nagas and Kukis – as well as the deployment of Central forces to protect all places of worship and the formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate alleged atrocities committed against tribals by Meitei community members.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre and the state government, stated that there had been no complaints of violence in the previous two days. Curfews have also been lifted in several areas. In Manipur, 52 companies of the CAPF and 105 columns of the Assam Rifles have been deployed.