The trailer for Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush dropped today

Om Raut’s Adipurush movie trailer was released today, based on the timeless tale of the Ramayana, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles.

Prabhas plays Raghav, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif is Lankesh, Sunny Singh is Shesh, and Devdutta Nage is Hanuman. The trailer starts with a voiceover introducing Prabhas’s character as Raghav, and the trailer keeps the essence of the ancient tale and brings it to life like never before. Important scenes like the Sitaharan, where Saif’s character kidnaps Kriti’s character, Hanuman carrying Sanjeevani Buti, and the building of the Ram Setu have been glimpsed in the trailer.

Prabhas shared the trailer on his social media handles, and it has been announced that Adipurush will be released in cinemas worldwide on June 16. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in theatres.

The film’s trailer retains the essence of the original story and brings a fresh perspective to it, generating excitement among fans of the epic. The film’s production team has invested a lot of time and effort to ensure that the film stays faithful to the original story, while also including elements that will appeal to a contemporary audience.

The casting of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan has also generated a lot of buzz among movie-goers, who are eager to see how the actors will portray their respective characters. With the release date now confirmed, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated film.

Watch the trailer here: