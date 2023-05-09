Two more female actors have been charged for violating the dress code in Iran

The situation for women in Iran has taken a turn for the worse due to the country’s strict dress code laws, which have led to numerous people being imprisoned. Recently, two female actors, Baran Kosari, 37, and Shaghayegh Dehghan, 44, have been charged with violating these laws. Both actresses have established themselves in Iranian cinema.

The two women drew the attention of the morality police when they were seen in public without headscarves. If found guilty, they could be punished with fines or imprisonment. Kosari was sent to the judiciary for attending the funeral of actor Hesam Mahmoudi without a headscarf. Dehghan, on the other hand, was charged for not wearing a hijab in a cafe.

Several other actresses, including Katayoun Riahi, Pantea Bahram, Afsaneh Baygan, and Fatemeh Motamed-Aria, have also faced legal charges for violating the dress code laws. Some of these women have won awards for their contributions to Iranian cinema.

The issue started when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died following her arrest by the morality police for not complying with the hijab laws. In response, many actresses and high-profile figures showed their support for the cause by removing their headscarves and getting arrested.

Overall, the strict dress code laws in Iran have created a difficult situation for women, with many facing legal consequences for non-compliance. The situation has received widespread attention and sparked discussions about the need for reform in Iran.