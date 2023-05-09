Virgin Galactic is preparing to make space tourism a reality

Virgin Galactic is getting ready to launch its space tourism service, with the company announcing its final test flight on Monday. The test flight is the last one before Virgin Galactic hopes to launch its first commercial flight in late June, according to Reuters. Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped by 4 percent, highlighting the level of interest in Virgin Galactic’s space tourism plans.

The company had to delay its commercial service to the first quarter of 2023 due to supply-chain crises and labor shortages. However, after completing a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece spacecraft in February, the company has reopened ticket sales for spacecraft flights. With tickets priced at $450,000 per person and an initial deposit of $150,000, space enthusiasts are eager to be part of this ground-breaking experience.

The final test flight for Virgin Galactic will see a team of four astronauts comprising Jamila Gilbert, Christopher Hue, Luke Mays, and Beth Moses embarking on the mission. Mike Moses, the president of spaceline missions and safety, said, “Returning to space is what we have all worked towards.”

Virgin Galactic faces tough competition from companies like Blue Origin and SpaceX, and the space tourism industry is still in its infancy. The potential rewards, however, are enormous, with experts predicting that space tourism could eventually become a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Virgin Galactic has faced its fair share of setbacks over the years, including a fatal crash during a test flight in 2014. Despite these setbacks, the company’s ambitions to make space tourism a reality have remained steadfast. The pressure is on for Virgin Galactic to deliver a safe and unforgettable customer experience, as the industry strives to overcome the many hurdles that stand in the way of its mainstream success.