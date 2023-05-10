2.25 lakh mobile numbers deactivated in Bihar and Jharkhand by Telecom Department

In April, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) cancelled over 2.25 lakh mobile phone numbers in Bihar and Jharkhand because the majority of SIM cards were allegedly obtained using fake paperwork. Telecom Service Providers have also banned 517 Points of Sale (PoS) that have been suspected of engaging in unethical and unlawful practises when supplying SIM cards.

According to a statement issued by the Special Director General Telecom, DoT (Licenced Service Areas-LSA-Bihar) today, “more than 2.25 lakh mobile numbers have been deactivated in both states in the month of April 2023 alone.” The vast majority of SIM cards were obtained illegally or unethically.

“In addition, 517 PoS have been blacklisted for engaging in unethical and illegal practises while issuing SIM cards.” Telecom Service Providers are also pursuing legal action against the fake PoS as well as subscribers.” Jharkhand is likewise subject to the jurisdiction of the DoT’s LSA (Bihar). According to the most recent sources, Telecom Service Providers have filed FIRs in many districts of Bihar as well as Jharkhand, according to the statement. It stated that about seven crore SIM subscribers’ facial data from Bihar and Jharkhand has been evaluated and actionable intelligence collected.