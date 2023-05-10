58-year-old man in Southwest Louisiana arrested for shooting a group of children playing hide-and-seek

A 58-year-old man from Starks, Southwest Louisiana was arrested on Monday, May 8, after he reportedly shot at a group of children playing hide-and-seek, injuring a 14-year-old girl. David V. Doyle is currently being held in the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, facing charges of aggravated assault and battery. The incident occurred early Sunday, as a group of juveniles was playing hide-and-seek and hiding on the neighbour’s property.

Doyle allegedly fired his weapon after seeing shadows outside his home, subsequently hitting the girl in the back of her head. According to officials, the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening at the time of the incident.

The accused was charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm, and admitted to firing the shots. This incident is one of several in the US, where people have been shot over seemingly trivial circumstances.

In April, two high school cheerleaders were shot at in a Texas parking lot after approaching the wrong car, seriously injuring one of them. On the same day, a six-year-old girl and her father were shot after their basketball rolled into an alleged shooter’s yard in North Carolina.

Kaylin Gillis, a 20-year-old woman, was shot and killed on April 15 when she and her friends mistakenly drove up the wrong driveway in New York, and the homeowner opened fire. In another incident last month, an 84-year-old man allegedly shot Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, who had come to his door by mistake to pick up his younger brothers.

The US has faced several shooting incidents in recent years, prompting widespread concern and calls for stricter gun control laws.