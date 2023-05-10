Doctors confirm young house surgeon died from fatal multiple stabs in Kottarakara attack.

Dr Vandana Das, a young house surgeon, was fatally stabbed over six times by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on Wednesday, as reported by a hospital source. The attacker, S Sandeep (42), a school teacher, was being treated for his injuries when the incident occurred. “The doctor suffered multiple stab injuries. The wounds on her back and abdomen proved fatal as they caused severe internal injuries,” said the doctors who treated her. Dr Das was transferred to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she passed away an hour and a half later.

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) condemned the attack and announced a massive state-wide strike to protest against it. Doctors from Kollam district began a strike as a mark of protest shortly after the incident. “We are struck with grief when a colleague dies. But when a colleague dies in such a manner, it is even more upsetting. Being stabbed in the line of duty is tragic,” said IMA President Dr Sulphi Noohu. The association demanded strict action against perpetrators to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and called for exemplary punishment for attackers to act as a deterrent.

Dr Noohu added, “She was a young woman. The accused, who was in custody, attacked the doctor, who was working at Azeezia Medical College, Kollam. She was at the taluk hospital as part of her training. The status of the accused – whether he was violent or drunk is not relevant. Is Kerala a land where drug addicts can murder anyone? The police should take necessary action.”

The doctors at the taluk hospital said the incident could have been prevented had the suspect been handcuffed. However, a Supreme Court order stipulates that a person can only be handcuffed when there is a clear and present risk of escape. The police must provide reasons before the trial court for handcuffing the accused, and if the magistrate gives permission, only then can the police use handcuffs.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) requested the authorities to ensure that precautions are taken while bringing an accused in custody for examination and to immediately implement the triage system in all hospitals across Kerala. “Such incidents should not be repeated. We cannot put our lives at risk while trying to save someone else. We have been protesting against this for years,” said Dr Noohu.