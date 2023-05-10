Malayalam family drama titled Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham is now set to get an OTT release

A Malayalam family drama called “Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham” is scheduled to have an OTT release. The film is set during the lockdown period and will be available for viewing on SonyLIV starting May 19th. The movie was initially released in theaters on April 21 and received favorable reviews.

The storyline of “Kadina Kadoramee Andakadaham” takes place in the coastal region of north Kerala, and follows the life of a young man who faces various challenges on a daily basis. Despite this, he perseveres and overcomes these obstacles to find happiness.

The film features a talented cast, including Basil Joseph, Sreeja Ravi, Binu Pappu, Indrans, and Swathi Das Prabhu, with direction by Muhasin in his debut feature film. Produced by Naisam Salam Productions.