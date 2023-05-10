Messi’s Father: No Decision Yet on Saudi Move

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, has denied reports that the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward has agreed to join a Saudi Arabian club for next season. French media had suggested that Messi’s move to Saudi Arabia was a “done deal,” but his father stated on Instagram that “there is absolutely nothing with any club for next year.” He went on to say that “the decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league (season) with PSG,” adding that “there will not be until the end of the season.” Messi’s future at PSG has been in doubt following his suspension by the club for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session.

According to a source close to Messi, he has received a formal offer to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, with a contract renewal at PSG not on the cards for the World Cup winner, who turns 36 next month. However, Messi’s father’s statement suggests that nothing has been agreed and no decision will be made until after the end of the season.

The oil-rich nation appointed Messi its tourism ambassador last year, and he visited Jeddah in May 2022. He returned in January to play a friendly match with PSG against a team of Saudi League stars, where he faced off against his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi’s father made it clear that there is “nothing with anyone” and that they will “see what is out there” after the season ends. He emphasized that “neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed” has taken place, and that Messi’s focus is on finishing the current season with PSG.