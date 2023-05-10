Reports: Sudhakaran to step down as KPCC head if Congress reorganization not completed in a month

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K Sudhakaran has threatened to step down from his post if the organisational restructuring is not completed within a month. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the delay in the party’s organisational rejig and criticised the appointment of office-bearers of feeder organisations. Sudhakaran had promised to restructure the party at all levels when he became the party’s state chief two years ago, but restructuring of the lower committees is yet to take place. Sudhakaran voiced his concerns during the party’s Leaders’ Meet in Wayanad on Tuesday, saying, “Groups have started raising their heads again. Group gatherings are taking place here and there. I won’t settle for sharing (posts) among groups. Reorganisation has to be completed within a month. Otherwise, I will go my own way. It’s not party workers but leaders who are standing in the way of the rejig.”

Sudhakaran was critical of certain leaders who were obstructing the reorganisation process and was unhappy that block and mandalam committees could not be reorganised. He was also unhappy with the appointment of a top post in the Matsya Thozhilali Congress without consulting him. Sudhakaran has been sharing some of these concerns, according to sources close to him.

The party guidelines recommend forming election committees at the state and district levels, assessing the works of office-bearers and committees, and forming social media and training departments for party workers. These guidelines are aimed at strengthening the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for next year.