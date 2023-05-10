The sprouting of onions in summer and how to stop it

Onions are an important ingredient in Indian cuisine because of their taste, smell, texture, nutrition, and traditional importance. They are often used as a base ingredient in curry sauces and spice blends, and their pungent aroma enhances the overall flavor of a dish. Onions also add texture to a dish, help thicken sauces, and provide body to soups and stews.

Onions are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that offer several health benefits. Moreover, onions have been a part of Indian cuisine for centuries, and they are deeply rooted in the country’s culture and traditions.

Onions tend to sprout more frequently during the summer months due to higher temperatures and increased humidity levels. As temperatures rise, the stored energy in the onion bulb is consumed more quickly, causing the onion to sprout. The warmth and humidity also create an ideal environment for mold and bacteria to grow, which can further accelerate the sprouting process.

Furthermore, onions that have been harvested and stored for a long time are more prone to sprouting because they have already started to deplete their stored energy. Storing onions in a warm or damp location can also expedite the sprouting process. Here are some tips to prevent onions from sprouting:

To prevent onions from sprouting in the summer, store them in a cool, dry, and well-ventilated area. Spread out the onions in a cool place and cover them with paper to prevent them from sprouting quickly. In markets, onions are often kept in jute sacks and sold directly from the sack. Jute sacks are the best for storing onions, so place them in a sack and keep them in a dry location.

Alternatively, you can spread the sack on a flat surface and place the onions on top. Many people store onions, potatoes, and garlic together, or mix green vegetables or citrus fruits with them. Avoid doing this as these vegetables contain citric acid, which can cause onions to sprout and spoil.

Therefore, make sure to store onions separately from other vegetables. Never store onions in a plastic bag as it can generate heat and spoil them easily. Finally, avoid storing onions in the refrigerator, as this can cause them to spoil faster than in any other location.