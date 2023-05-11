After father dies from lack of transportation, Bengali man creates free ambulance service

Following the death of his father due to a lack of transportation services, a man in West Bengal began providing free ambulance services to the underprivileged.

When Shafiqul Haque, a native of Vitihar in the Raiganj block of the Uttar Dinajpur district, lost his father in 2014, he was devastated. Shafiqul was unable to get his ailing father to the hospital in a timely manner due to a lack of transportation options. Shafiqul decided to launch a free ambulance service nearby as a result of this distressing event.

Shafiqul observed that there weren’t many cars or ambulances in remote areas. Additionally, divers prey on people’s weakness and demand exorbitant fees, putting patients and their families in danger.

Shafiqul realised that more ambulances or cars that can transport patients to hospitals would be beneficial as his events and decoration business increased.

According to Shafiqul, there are typically a lot of cars on the road during the day but none operate at night in rural areas. In order to address this problem, Shafiqul started providing free night ambulance services, which has already benefitted many communities close to VTR and even a portion of the adjoining state of Bihar.

No matter how late it is, anyone in need can contact Shafiqul for aid.