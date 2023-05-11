After suspected gas leak, 24 school students in Punjab report breathing problems

Following a suspected gas leak from an industrial unit on Thursday, 24 students from a private school were admitted to a hospital in this city, according to officials, complaining of breathing problems.

According to them, one of the students was eventually moved to Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

On Thursday morning, a few children in the Nangal neighbourhood began to complain about respiratory problems. They said that the affected students were brought to a hospital and that the school was immediately closed.

Preeti Yadav, the deputy commissioner of police in Rupnagar, reported that 24 students were admitted to the hospital, but the majority of them have now been released. Four to five students were being watched, she stated.

According to her, the student who was forwarded to PGIMER was likewise stable.

To conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident, a committee made up of officers and specialists from the Punjab Pollution Control Board has been established. The gas, according to officials, may have spilled from a nearby industrial facility.

The DCP stated that the leak’s source was being identified but that things were now in order.