Alia Bhatt finds herself in the center of the nepotism debate again

Alia Bhatt, an actress in India, has often found herself at the center of the nepotism debate due to her family background. She is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan and was launched by Karan Johar in 2012. Despite proving her acting skills over time, Bhatt has been criticized for being a product of nepotism. In a recent cover story for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she shared her thoughts on the matter.

Bhatt empathizes with those who question her success and acknowledges that it may have been easier for her to get through the door than for someone else. She compares her dreams to those of others and believes that everyone’s dreams are equal. Bhatt recognizes that she had a head start due to her family lineage, but she never takes her work for granted and always gives it her all. She plans to continue working hard and keeping her head down.

The nepotism debate began on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, where Kangana Ranaut called Johar the “flagbearer of nepotism” in 2016. Johar has launched several fresh faces in Bollywood, some of whom come from film families.

Bhatt also spoke about cancel culture and how she handles it. She believes that there are already too many opinions in the world, so she chooses to keep her opinions to herself and lead with kindness and silence. She also believes that people are too quick to judge, but she prefers to focus on the good in the world and avoid adding to the noise.

Bhatt is set to make her Hollywood debut later this year in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, both directed by Farhan Akhtar. Bhatt is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, and they welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November 2022.