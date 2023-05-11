Antony Varghese accuses Director Jude Anthany of using their success to humiliate him and his family.

Antony Varghese, the actor popularly known as Pepe, has spoken out against allegations made by the director of ‘2018’, Jude Anthany Joseph. Antony accused Jude of using his success to bring down his career and harming his family. Speaking at a press meet in Kochi, Antony said, “His allegations will destroy my career. What will the other producers, who have signed me up for their films, think about me?” He also refuted Jude’s claim that he had backtracked from a film after collecting advance payment from the producer.

Antony explained that he had dropped out of the project due to differences regarding the second part of the film, and because Jude had verbally abused him. He added that the issue had been resolved after being brought to the attention of various film bodies. Antony said that Jude’s allegations had hurt his family deeply and shamed them in society. He also expressed his hurt at Jude’s remarks about his acting ability.

“He said I don’t have the calibre to act and that I made big in films only because of Lijo Jose Pellissery. Who is he to measure my acting ability? I indeed forayed into films because of Lijo Jose. Everyone joins films after they are introduced by someone,” Antony said.

Antony ended by stating that he just wanted to issue a clarification since the allegations were affecting his family. “Trolls and comments on my wife’s social media page caused more hurt. How would you react if such an allegation is made against you?” he said.