On Wednesday, May 10th, the Great Bell of the Great Clock, commonly known as Big Ben, did not chime at its scheduled time of 12:55 pm (local time) due to an issue with the clock’s hands on the Elizabeth Tower. Local media reported that the hands were moved forward after 30 minutes, but the clock continued to run five minutes late. The authorities then moved the hands again, and by 1:47 pm, the clock showed the right time.

A spokesperson for the House of Commons stated that the clock dials were temporarily displaying the wrong time, but the clock mechanics promptly rectified the issue. Big Ben is a well-known tourist attraction in London, and many people take pictures in front of it. However, few know that it was previously called the Clock Tower for centuries, but it was renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

During the recent Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the Elizabeth Tower was lit up with special royal imagery, projected onto the tower. The design was inspired by the national flowers of the United Kingdom, and the words “God Save The King” appeared across the building, along with red, white, and blue flowers. The projection featured the Coronation emblem, which was designed by Sir Jony Ive. Ive stated that the design was inspired by King Charles’ love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world, and it symbolized the beginning of a new Carolean era for the United Kingdom.

The emblem features natural forms that acknowledge the joyful and profound importance of the occasion, and the gentle modesty of these natural forms defines the emblem. The designs were projected onto the Elizabeth Tower during the ceremony period, creating a memorable display for all those who witnessed it.