Delhi wins row with Centre as SC affirms elected govt’s control over services.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous verdict that upheld the legislative and executive powers of the Delhi government over services. The constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, stated that an elected government must have control over administration, and thus rejected the 2019 judgment of Justice Ashok Bhushan which denied the city government’s authority over services. Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, who were also on the bench, emphasized that democracy and federal structure are integral to the Constitution’s basic structure.

The bench was specifically assembled to address the legal issue of the Centre and National Capital Territory government’s legislative and executive powers regarding the control of services in Delhi. The ruling has been seen as a significant victory for the Delhi government, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that “The SC judgment is a big victory for the people of Delhi… It is a victory for democracy and the Constitution.”