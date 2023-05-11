Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 5.01 am, at a depth of 10 km.

‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:01:04 IST, Lat: 29.63 & Long: 81.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App’, tweeted National Center for Seismology.

Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake struck the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am.