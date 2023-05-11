IRCTC introduces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced new tour package. IRCTC will operate a new touron Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train covering five Jyotirlinga temples. It will include Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Nageshwar, Trayambakeshwar and Somnath.

The 12 days and 11 nights tour will start on May 20 from Kolkata and continue till May 31. The tour will also cover Statue of Unity, Dwarkadheesh Mandir, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur.

Passengers can reserve this package in one of three categories: Sleeper, AC III Tier or AC II Tier. This train’s sleeper class price is Rs 20,060 per person. For the AC III package, the per-person fare will be Rs 31,800 and AC II will charge Rs 41,600 for the journey.

Booking for this tour can be done by visiting the official website of IRCTC—https://www.irctc.co.in/.