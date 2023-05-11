Jude Anthony slams Antony Varghese, alleging he took 10 lakhs for a project and opted out

Director Jude Anthany has recently spoken out against actor Antony Varghese, accusing him of being a fraud. Anthany claimed that Varghese had accepted an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh to act in a movie that Anthany had planned to produce, but backed out of the project just 18 days before filming began.

“I’m not blaming anyone. I’m saying this because of my pain,” Anthany said. “The biggest problem is not ganja and drugs, but lack of humanity, and the audacity to show filth. The presence of such people is the biggest problem in this film industry.”

Anthany went on to express his frustration with the film industry, stating that the lack of morality among some actors and producers was a serious issue. “The producer and his wife cried in front of me. I too cried. However, Antony went on to do another film named ‘Aaravam’ after doing all this. It was the first film by Nihas, who is now directing the film ‘RDX’. However, ‘Aaravam’ got dropped later. That is a curse. Many such ineligible people have come to the film industry. Antony would have no means to live had there been no Pellissery (Lijo Jose Pellissery).”

Anthany also criticized the public’s tendency to blame actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi for issues in the industry, stating that the real problem lay elsewhere. “Everyone is blaming Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi. However, the real villain is hiding there,” he said.