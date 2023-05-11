NIA conducts raids in 9 Shaheen Bagh locations following Kozhikode train fire.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted a search operation in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, related to the recent Kerala train fire case. The operation was conducted in nine places belonging to the accused, Shahrukh Saifi and his relatives. However, the NIA has not provided any official statement on the matter as of yet, according to sources.

On April 2, Saifi poured petrol on fellow passengers and set them on fire onboard a train when it reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city in Kerala. This resulted in the deaths of three people, including a man, a woman, and a two-and-a-half-year-old child, while nine others were left with burns.

Later, on April 3, Saifi was arrested from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri by ATS and handed over to the Kerala Police. He had actively participated in protests held against the Citizens Amendment Bill in Shaheen Bagh. During the interrogation, Saifi told NIA officials that he was angry and was instigated by a few persons to commit the act.

In his missing complaint to the Shaheen Bagh Police Station in Delhi on April 2, Saifi’s father, Fakruddin, stated that his son had left the house saying he was going to Noida’s Nithari on March 31 and did not return after that.