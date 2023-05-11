P S Sreekala: Jude Anthany Joseph’s film ‘2018’ contains fabricated information

Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director and writer P S Sreekala has criticised the Jude Anthany Joseph directed film ‘2018’ based on the Kerala floods. She wrote on Facebook that the film has been made with some distortions, camouflaging, and lies along with the truth and that the director hasn’t done the research necessary for such a film.

Sreekala pointed out that the film portrays the chief minister as helpless when he was at the forefront of the rescue operations during that time. She also noted that there are no school buildings in Kerala that are on the verge of collapsing during the rainy season as shown in the movie. Sreekala’s note ends with the question of whether there is any difference between media that spreads lies and artistic expression if there is no honesty in it.

Sreekala expressed her concerns, saying, “Presentation of half-truths is as dangerous and scandalous as propaganda.” She explained that some films are able to attract a large audience at the national level, but that such films need to be used according to the content, and not celebrated blindly. She suggested that it is a clever strategy to harness the best of technology to turn cinema into a propaganda medium, and that this strategy is even more effective if the director knows his craft, which Jude Anthany has applied well in the film.

Sreekala said that the film seems to be a documentation of the floods that occurred four to five years ago along with the public rescue operations, but that this is wrong. She explained that the director hasn’t bothered to do the research necessary for such a film, and has deliberately overlooked important events such as the Chief Minister’s declaration of solidarity during that time.

Sreekala highlighted the bravery of the fishermen who plunged into the rescue operation with boats irrespective of caste and religion and who were honoured by the chief minister with the ‘Big Salute’ of Kerala. She also pointed out that there were a few casteist folks who refused to get into the boats that reeked of fish. The youth came forward voluntarily under the leadership of the local self-governing institutions, coordinated by local governments.

Sreekala concluded by saying that the film is based on certain factual distortions, camouflages, lies, and some truths, and that there is no difference between art without honesty and justice and media that spreads lies.