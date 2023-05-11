Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans calls in on their Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner in Los Angeles

Actors Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans recently visited their Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, aka Hawkeye, in Los Angeles. The visit was not publicized and the two stars went to check on Renner, who has been recovering from a near-fatal snow plow accident that occurred in January this year. Johansson, who played Black Widow in the Avengers series, said in an interview that she was happy to see Renner again and to see him thriving in such an amazing space mentally.

She also mentioned that Renner is a spiritual and soulful person, with depth that comes through in his work. Evans, who played Captain America in the films, said that there were no tears during their reunion, only laughs, smiles, and hugs. He also praised Renner for turning his potentially tragic accident into something inspiring.

Johansson recalled that she was shooting on the day Renner had his accident and was upset when she heard the news. However, Renner’s prognosis quickly improved and the Avengers began joking on their group chat. The text thread includes the original six Avengers: Johansson, Evans, Renner, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo. Johansson praised Renner’s recovery and resilience, calling it “real superhero stuff.”

Since the accident, Renner has been recovering well and has been sharing health updates with his millions of fans. Recently, he shared a video of himself actively exercising with TRX bands.