UAE announces official holidays for 2023: Full list

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has approved the official holidays for 2023 for public and private sectors. The following is the full list of holidays for this year:

Gregorian New Year: January 1

Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3

Arafah Day: Dhul Hijjah 9

Eid Al Adha: Dhul Hijjah 10-12

Hijri New Year: July 21

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday: September 29

UAE National Day: December 2-3

Some of the holidays mentioned in the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.