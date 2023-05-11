Young woman drowns in water while out for picnic with friends in Karnataka

A 20-year-old student picnicking with a childhood friend perished on Wednesday in the water off Someshwar beach nearby, according to authorities.

The dead has been identified as Kaveri, a Badami local who was enrolled in Mangaluru’s B Com programme.

Kaveri reportedly lost her balance while strolling on a seaside rock and fell into the water, according to sources.

She was already dead when the Coast Guard and local swimmers dived into the ocean and carried her back to shore, according to the police.

Police in Ullal have opened a case.