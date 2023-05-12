CBSE announces Class 12 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 Board test results on Friday. The announcement was made on the Board’s Twitter account. The results are now available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

According to CBSE, the pass percentage this year is 87.33 percent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 83.40 percent in the pre-Covid period in 2019. In order to discourage unhealthy competition, the Board has stated that it will not give first, second, or third divisions to its students. The CBSE will, however, award merit certificates to the top 0.1 percent of students in each subject. Thiruvananthapuram has the highest pass rate, with 99.91 percent of pupils passing the exam. Prayagraj ranks last on the list with 78.05 percent.

CBSE Board 2023 results will also be available on DigiLocker. Those who have a government service account must activate it before the results are released. Students might seek assistance from their schools in this regard. The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held between February 15 and March 21, 2023, and the CBSE Class 12 board exams were held between February 15 and April 5, 2023.