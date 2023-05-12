Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices depreciated in the Kerala market. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,240 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the precious metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

Also Read: ISSF World Cup 2023: India’s Divya Subbaraju Thadigol, Sarabjot Singh win gold medal

In the international markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $2,016.86 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher at $2,021.80. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD fell 0.12% to 937.84 tonnes from 938.99 tonnes. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver was flat at $24.17 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $1,091.13 and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,554.63.