Google officially launches its artificial intelligence chatbot Bard

Google has introduced its new AI chatbot named Bard, to compete with Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT. The tech giant has launched the tool in more than 180 countries and has integrated it into 25 products, such as Maps and Gmail. The chatbot will assist users in writing email responses, among other creative collaboration tasks, such as generating software code or writing a caption for a photo. The new chatbot has a human-like persona and will rely on authoritative websites for corroborating answers while including ads in its responses. The Bard AI chatbot differs from ChatGPT in that it will not be part of Google search, and Google’s traditional search will still be used to find and seek information, such as locating something to purchase.

According to Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, the introduction of Bard marks a crucial moment in the company’s seven-year journey as an AI-first company. Google is taking a bold and responsible approach to reimagine its products by using generative AI, and Bard is a step in that direction. The AI chatbot will be updated to support 40 languages in the coming months.

The new Google search with AI has not been released for mass internet users yet, but US users will be given exclusive access to it via a waitlist in the coming weeks. Google will monitor the quality, speed, and cost of search results during the initial phase. Google senior product director Jack Krawczyk emphasised the company’s commitment to carrying out its AI efforts in a “bold and responsible” way.

Initially available only in the UK and the US, Bard is now available with no waitlist in 180 countries, and interested users in India can join the waitlist for the AI chatbot via the Google Bard official website. Google is excited to get Bard into more people’s hands, and the company is looking forward to where the chatbot is going.