New cracks appear in Joshimath; previous ones deepen due to land subsidence

Joshimath’s land is continuing to sink. Worse, the old fissures have merely enlarged, while new ones have formed in the same locations. The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which is monitoring the problem, has discovered that the gaps in previous cracks have risen again in recent cases. According to CBRI research, there have been occurrences of new cracks and enlargement of previous cracks.

SDM Joshimath Kumkum Joshi stated to TNIE that the fissures have widened slightly. The new cracks are in the same locations where land subsidence has previously been reported. These include the disaster-stricken areas of Gandhinagar, Singhdhar, and Marwari, where land swiftly sank earlier this year. “After an inspection, the CBRI team discovered minor cracks around the old ones that had formed during the previous incident of land submergence earlier this year.” The newly damaged properties were previously classified as being in the ‘green zone’ by the CBRI, which signifies that the subsidence-affected houses are safe according to expert committee standards,” said the SDM.

Residents of the affected homes say the recent rains created the problem. Residents have asked the district government for help, expressing constant terror in the shattered buildings. “Many residential and commercial buildings in Joshimath developed cracks due to land being submerged, resulting in a large number of people being shifted to safer buildings,” SDM Kumkum Joshi stated.