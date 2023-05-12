Web series ‘Scoop’ by Hansal Mehta will air on June 2

The series “Scoop” from director Hansal Mehta will launch on Netflix on June 2, the company announced Thursday. The programme is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (writer of “Thappad”) and is inspired by Jigna Vora’s biographical book “Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Karishma Tanna, best known for her roles in the soap opera “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and Rajkumar Hirani’s film “Sanju,” will star in the first season of “Scoop,” which will follow the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak.

While pursuing a career-defining story, Jagruti Pathak becomes entangled in the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media when she is charged with the murder of a fellow journalist. The official narrative said, How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline? Scoop is a human drama written by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Prosenjit Chatterjee also appear in the series. Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil, and Dikssha Jyote Routray are the producers.