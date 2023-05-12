Within 45 days, Kuno National Park will release five more cheetahs into its open jungles

Five of the 17 Namibian and South African cheetahs housed in large enclosures at the Kuno National Park (KNP) are expected to be released into the park’s open forests in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district by the end of May, despite the deaths of three cheetahs in less than 45 days.

According to highly placed sources at the MP Forest Department in Bhopal, the central government task force established to monitor the introduction of cheetahs at the KNP has given its approval for the release of at least five more cheetahs into the open jungles, including Namibian and South African felines. When the five cheetahs (probably three females and two guys) arrive in the open forests, they will join three Namibian cheetahs – female Aasha and male coalition Elton nicknamed Gaurav and Freddy aka Shaurya – who were among the four cheetahs released into the open jungles in March. According to informed sources, the central government task force monitoring cheetah introduction at KNP has decided to allow the release of five more cheetahs into the jungles after closely monitoring their behavioural patterns in consultation with South African experts and specialists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).