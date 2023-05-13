711 mobile phones valued Rs. 1.2 crore returned to owners by police

An official in Maharashtra’s Thane city said that police had returned 711 stolen or lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 1.28 crore to their owners. According to the official, the gadgets were tracked between January and April using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR). CEIR is a Department of Telecommunications portal for tracking down lost or stolen mobile handsets. It also makes blocking such phones easier.

Ganesh Gawade, Zone I deputy commissioner of police, stated that 37 people were detained for stealing mobile phones in the last four months, with 201 gadgets recovered from them.