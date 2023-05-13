Aryan Khan case officer Sameer Wankhede on CBI raids: ‘Punished for being a patriot’

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation, or CBI, conducted a 13-hour search on his Mumbai residence, Sameer Wankhade, the former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), said that he was being punished for his patriotism. Since 2021, when Wankhede detained a number of passengers from a cruise ship in Mumbai, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Wankhede has been in the news.

‘The CBI raided my residence yesterday and serched for more than 12 hours. They found Rs 18,000 and four property papers. These assets were acquired before I joined the service,’ Wankhede told India Today TV, adding, ‘This is the punishment for being a patriot.’

‘A team of six officers raided my father’s house in Andheri and found nothing. Another team of seven CBI officers also raided my in-laws. Both my in-laws are old,’ he said.

In order to avoid incriminating Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, Sameer Wankhede allegedly demanded a payoff of Rs 25 crore, according to the CBI. Sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion by threat) of the Indian Penal Code, have all been used to file charges against the public official.

aboard October 2, 2021, Wankhede raided a rave party aboard the Cordelia cruise and detained Aryan Khan. Before being given free due to a lack of proof, Aryan Khan spent 26 days in police custody and several days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.