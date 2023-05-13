Blaze erupts in InfoPark vicinity, multiple people possibly stuck in building inferno

On Saturday evening, a devastating fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building located near InfoPark in Kakkanad. According to reports, there are fears that several individuals are still trapped inside the building. The Fire Force has been called to the scene to extinguish the blaze and rescue anyone who may still be inside.

It has been reported that some employees sustained burn injuries during the incident, although the exact number of people trapped in the building is currently unknown. The incident occurred at Geo Infopark, near the Infopark police station.

The fire is believed to have originated in a washroom due to a short circuit. Smoke was observed billowing out of the building, prompting the police to commence evacuations from the premises. The situation remains uncertain, and efforts to bring the fire under control are ongoing.