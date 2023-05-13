DU Admission: UG application process expected to begin around the end of May

According to a senior official, the Delhi University plans to start the admissions process for undergraduate degrees under the Common Seat Allocation System by the end of the month. The institution will develop two different admissions platforms for undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The CBSE released Class 12 results on Friday, with 87.33 percent of students passing the exam.

Admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be handled by CSAS (UG) 2023 and CSAS (PG) 2023, respectively. Students interested in attending DU must take the CUET(UG)-2023 and CUET(PG)-2023 exams, as well as register on the DU’s CSAS UG and PG portals. According to the official, the university is hoping that the admissions process would be smoother this year.

The Delhi University has received the most applications for CUET(UG), followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia. The exam will be held from May 21 to May 31. Despite its best efforts, the DU has failed to fill all 70,000 seats in the current academic session, with 7% of seats across all institutions still unfilled.