Indian Railways to operate summer special trains connecting these cities: Full list

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) has decided to operate summer special trains connecting Hyderabad with Raxaul. The train will pass through Jusideh, Chitranjan and Bokaro stations.

Train no. 07051, Hyderabad-Raxaul Special train will leave Hyderabad at 08:35 p.m. and arrive in Raxaul at 1.30 p.m. the next day. It will be operational on May 13, 20 and 27. In return, Train No. 07052, Raxaul-Hyderabad Special will leave Raxaul at 8:30 am on May 16, May 23, and May 30 ( Tuesdays) and will arrive in Hyderabad at 4:50 pm on Thursday.

These summer special trains will stop at various locations between Raxaul and Hyderabad, including Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chitranjan, Barakar, Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Ranchi. The Summer Special Train has 12 sleeper coaches, 2 general coaches, 5 AC III coaches, and 2 AC II coaches.