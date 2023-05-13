Kochi drug bust: Rs 12,000 cr worth of banned substance seized in largest haul

According to reports, a massive drug bust has taken place off the coast of Kochi, Kerala, with the seizure of around 2,500 kg of narcotics packed in plastic sacks. The Indian Navy acted on a tip-off and intercepted a dhow, resulting in the largest seizure of narcotics in the country. A suspected Pakistani national has been detained in connection with the incident.

The seized substances are reported to be high purity Methamphetamine, worth an estimated Rs 12,000 crore in India. The operation was a joint effort between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy. Speaking about the operation, sources stated, “This is one of the largest seizures of narcotic drugs in the country, and the biggest ever by the NCB. We are investigating further to ascertain the source of the drugs and the persons involved in this smuggling operation.”

The authorities involved in the operation are hopeful that the seizure will deal a major blow to the drug trafficking network in the region. The NCB has been actively working to curb the smuggling of drugs into the country, and this seizure is seen as a significant step towards achieving this goal.