Kuruva’s bamboo rafting earns applause for prioritizing visitor safety

The Kuruva Island on the Kabani River is becoming increasingly popular with tourists, and the tourism department has taken measures to ensure their safety. To this end, the department has appointed forty VSS guides who are committed to ensuring the safety and security of each tourist.

Despite the presence of deep vortexes, slippery rocks, huge tree branches that bend into the waters, and alligators, the volunteers are well-trained and follow the guidelines of the forest department strictly. They are all excellent swimmers and have been trained by the fire and safety department in emergency response in case of an accident. Additionally, stretchers and first aid facilities are arranged at the island.

The bamboo rafts used to transport the tourists to the Kuruva island are designed to be safe. They are made using bamboos in multiple layers, making it difficult for them to overturn. Moreover, the raft is attached to a rope that is tied on both sides of the river.

To ensure maximum safety, two guides are posted at every 150 meters. They discourage those who enter the waters, and security staff, including women, are appointed at the bathing points to avert any accidents.

The tribal community that lives in the area has also been roped in to ensure the safety of the visitors. They know every nook and corner of the area, and their knowledge is invaluable.

The measures taken by the Kuruva tourism department have earned praise from visitors. One tourist said, “I felt safe and secure during the bamboo rafting. The volunteers were vigilant, and the arrangements were impressive.”