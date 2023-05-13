On May 14, Cyclone Mocha expected to grow into ‘very severe’ towards costs of Bangladesh, Myanmar

Mocha, a very strong cyclonic storm, travelled almost north-northeastwards at 8 kmph over the last six hours and was centred over the East Central Bay of Bengal in the early hours of Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Met Office, it is expected to cross the Southeast Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar and Kyaukpyu, close to Sittwe in Myanmar, around midday on Sunday (May 14) as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150-160 km/hr, gusting to 175 km/hr.

Fishermen are urged not to venture into the deep sea of the North Bay of Bengal between May 12 and May 14, as Cyclone Mocha approaches the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

‘Due to the presence of a very severe cyclonic storm over the Central Bay of Bengal and its movement towards Bangladesh and Myanmar coast, fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea of North Bay of Bengal during the period between May 12 and May 14, 2023,’ the IMD said.