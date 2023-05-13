PM laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 4,400 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundations for projects worth roughly Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on Friday and dedicated them to the country. The Prime Minister told a crowd in Gandhinagar that the fundamental essence of secularism is that there is no discrimination. He went on to say that social justice is attained when the government works for the good of all members of society.

The government is aiming to reach out to everyone, and efforts are being made to guarantee that the projects’ benefits are effectively utilised. Modi stated that development of the country is a conviction and a commitment for us. The Prime Minister stated that nation-building is an ongoing ‘Maha Yagya’ for him. Modi was happy with the speed with which Gujarat was developing under the new government created following the recent election. The Prime Minister also praised the government for establishing a sense of priority to the impoverished.

In light on figures from the previous decade, the PM stated that despite policies in place, approximately 75% of rural families lacked the facility of a toilet. Following 2014, the government did not stop at simply providing a roof for the poor, but transformed the homes into a foundation for combating poverty and a medium for restoring their dignity. Under PMAY, beneficiaries have a say in house construction, and the government transfers financial aid directly into their bank accounts, the PM explained.