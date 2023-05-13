Sameer Wankhede’s residence CBI raids for 13-hours

On Friday, the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s home was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). After an almost 13-hour raid, the CBI team departed this morning about 5.30.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, was detained by Sameer Wankhede in a drug case.

A printer and various documents were taken out of the Wankhede residence by 10 to 12 cops. According to reports, Sameer Wankhede wanted a Rs 25 crore bribe in order to keep Aryan Khan out of the cruise drug case.

The CBI has filed a complaint in the same matter against four individuals, including Sameer Wankhede.

In total, 29 places were searched by the agency, including Sameer Wankhede’s home in Mumbai, as well as Delhi, Ranchi, and Kanpur.

Following information regarding a rave party held on the Cordelia cruise from Mumbai to Goa on October 2, 2021, where Aryan Khan was detained, Sameer Wankhede carried out raids.

Aryan Khan was held by the police for 26 days, during which time he was also sent to Arthur Road Jail.

On October 28, 2021, the court released him on bail due to a lack of strong evidence against him.

Aryan did not possess any narcotics, and Arbaaz Merchant, who was also detained in the same incident, even counselled him against carrying drugs, according to testimony he gave in court.