Siddaramaiah’s Son: “My father deserves to be Chief Minister of Karnataka”

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leader, expressed his confidence that Congress will secure an absolute majority and form the government on its own in Karnataka. He believes that his father should become the Chief Minister for the interest of Karnataka. Yathindra said, “We will do anything to keep BJP out of power…In the interest of Karnataka, my father should become the Chief Minister.” He also added that Congress will win a clear majority in the State, and his father will win in the Varuna constituency with a huge margin. Yathindra believes that his father’s previous regime had good governance, and if he becomes the Chief Minister again, he will correct the corruption and misrule during BJP’s rule.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections began today amid tight security. The exit polls have predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority, while the BJP falls short of the halfway mark. Congress is expected to have a clear edge, and in such circumstances, JD(S) can play the role of a kingmaker. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has not been contacted yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, and he is hoping for a good show.

The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress. An incumbent government has not returned to power in Karnataka after a full term of five years since 1985. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies and elections campaigns.