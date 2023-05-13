Youngster commits suicide after receiving low grades in exam

Police said on Saturday that a 16-year-old girl hanged herself at her house in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar district after allegedly receiving unsatisfactory grades in Class XII exams. Hari Nagar police station received information from DDU Hospital about the child, a Hari Nagar resident, who was brought dead to the hospital by her father on Friday at 11.54 p.m., said Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal. According to the DCP, the deceased committed suicide after receiving a bad grade in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII exams.

She was a science student who received 75% of the marks in the results released on Friday. She was distraught. According to Bansal, no suicide note was discovered. Body has been preserved at DDU Hospital’s mortuary. On Saturday, an autopsy will be performed. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.The CBSE released the Class X and XII results on Friday.