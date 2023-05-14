9 in custody for beating guest worker to death in Malappuram

According to reports, a guest worker named Rajesh Manji from Bihar was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of theft at Kizhissery in the district on Saturday. The 36-year-old was confirmed dead in the morning. The police have taken nine persons into custody in connection with the alleged killing.

The accused reportedly confessed to assaulting Manji for almost two hours after tying him up. At first, they claimed that Manji died after falling off the terrace of a building. However, the post-mortem revealed broken bones and bruises on Manji’s body, indicating a possible case of assault.

“A case under IPC section 302 (murder) and section 342 (wrongful confinement) has been registered against them. A special team has been formed to probe the case,” said Malappuram district police chief Abdul Karim.

The Kondotty police are expected to record arrests of the accused on Sunday. This incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of guest workers in the country.