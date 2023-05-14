Close call: KSRTC bus narrowly avoids falling into Thamarassery ‘churam’ gorge in miraculous escape.

A group of inter-state passengers traveling from Karnataka to Kerala had a close call on Saturday, when the KSRTC super deluxe bus they were traveling in almost fell into a gorge on the mountain pass (churam) at Thamarassery. Thankfully, all the passengers are reported to be safe.

The bus was part of the Mysore-Thiruvananthapuram service and was heading towards Kozhikode in the afternoon when it suddenly veered off the ghat road and broke through the protection wall. Almost half of the bus went over the wall and appeared to be stuck on the trees on the ledge, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

The quick thinking of the passengers and passersby who were present at the scene helped those inside to disembark from the vehicle safely. The incident occurred at the seventh hairpin bend of the ghat road, which caused a traffic block for several hours.

According to a witness, “We saw the bus hanging on the edge of the road and informed the police immediately. Passengers were trapped inside, but somehow they managed to open the emergency door and get out. It was a miracle that they escaped unhurt.”