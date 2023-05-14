Cong legislators to choose Karnataka CM today: DK or Siddaramaiah?

The newly elected Congress legislative members in Karnataka are set to meet today to decide who will be the next chief minister. The main contenders for the position are former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar. Although there are hints in favour of Siddaramaiah, many party workers are backing Shivakumar. The high command of the party will make the final decision after hearing the opinions of the MLAs at the meeting in Bengaluru.

The party leadership has been directed by the high command to make their decisions about the CM candidate and other ministers in a coordinated manner and to avoid washing dirty laundry in public, so as not to diminish the party’s victory. Any differences amongst party members should be resolved amicably within the party.

Siddaramaiah is expected to take up the chief minister’s role, according to a source, as the high command is also in favour of him. However, if the demand to include D K in the cabinet arises during the meeting, he may be given the position of deputy CM or Home Minister. The success of the Congress in Karnataka can be attributed to the sharp political tactics of D K and the popularity of Siddaramaiah.

During the initial days of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi’s popular Bharat Jodo Yatra also provided momentum for the party. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal held several rounds of talks on Saturday to determine the next CM of the state.