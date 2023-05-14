Fire breaks out at a liquor store in Gurugram

According to authorities, a fire broke out at a liquor store in Sector 55 here on Sunday morning. There were no casualties because the shop was closed at the time of the occurrence. Fire officials received call about 6:30 a.m. that a fire had broken out inside a wine shop in Sector 55 near Golf Course Road. Six fire officers were dispatched, and the blaze was brought under control after one and a half hours of work, according to a senior fire official.

According to the officer, two firefighters were minorly injured when the spirits bottles broke in the fire. There was no salesman at the liquor store because it was closed at the time. A short circuit is thought to have started the fire. The fire caused a loss of crores, claimed Jasbeer, the firefighter who oversaw the operation.