NCB and Navy launch probe into Pak-based drug racket after huge haul

Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have launched an investigation into a massive drug seizure from a ship in undisclosed Indian waters. The operation resulted in the seizure of nearly 2,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 15,00 crore. Preliminary assumptions suggest a Pakistan-based drug racket, led by Haji Salim, may be behind the trafficking. The Navy is now searching for members of the racket who fled the ship and jettisoned the stock into the sea. According to NCB officials, the seizure is the largest haul of methamphetamine in India, with a Pakistani national detained in connection with the crime.

The officials confirmed that 134 sacks of methamphetamine were seized from the ship, with three different symbols found on the sacks, confirming that the drugs were produced in three labs in Pakistan. The packaging was also done cleverly to preserve it in the sea. The Pakistani national detained from the ship is currently being interrogated in Kochi, with the NCB inquiring about his accomplices, drug trafficking locations, financial transactions, and international relations.

The drug trafficking gang attempted to sink the ship after realizing that the NCB and Navy were closing in. The gang members managed to flee the scene in boats, but the Navy detained the Pakistani national after chasing one of these boats. The officials seized the 2,500 kg drug and a satellite phone from the ship, with the Pakistan government’s official logo found in some of the sacks.