Satellite images reveal China’s intelligence facility being set up in the Great Coco Island

China has been revealed to be setting up an intelligence facility on the Great Coco Island, located only 50km from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. This location is just one of many where Indian and Chinese forces may come into conflict. China has been attempting to establish a circle of threats around India, but India is prepared for any possibility. India is expanding its security network to counter China’s attempts to expand or overstay its welcome in the Indo-Pacific, Indian Ocean Region, or the LAC.

China has made it clear that it does not follow the status quo with India, and it has created a fringe around India by pressuring Bangladesh to allow a naval facility near Chittagong, establishing a commercial maritime facility in Myanmar’s Kyaukpyu, leasing Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, investing heavily in the Maldives, and propping up an opposition leader in the country. However, India has taken measures to counter these threats.

India has deployed its first S-400 squadron near Pathankot, another at India’s Chicken Neck to thwart any air attacks from China on Ladakh, Himachal, and Uttarakhand. The Indian Army has deployed anti-drone systems, rough terrain vehicles, and loitering munitions. India has also sanctioned 9,400 fresh troops for seven new border battalions to man 47 new border posts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Almost all forward posts along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh will have a large helipad each, and India has deployed its Garud Special Forces of the IAF along the LAC from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh for carrying out “specialist operations.” India has also forged military partnerships and diplomatic ties with the US, France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

India has a tri-service theatre command located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, comprising the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force. It is India’s biggest strategic asset to counter China as it can directly cut off China from the Strait of Malacca, through which 80% of its oil supplies pass. India has also forged deep ties with the Maldives, gifting them a fast patrol vessel and a landing craft.

China now only has one real ally in the South Asian region: Pakistan. It remains to be seen if India will be able to checkmate China in case of a conflict in the South Asian region, but it is clear that India is taking measures to prepare for any possibility and is expanding its security network to counter China’s attempts to expand its influence.